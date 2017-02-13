Shifting Tone, Sununu Says Medicaid Expansion Yields "Great Results"

By 38 minutes ago

Sununu at an NHPR forum in September 2016.
Credit Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Gov. Chris Sununu says New Hampshire's expanded Medicaid program has been a success. That conclusion is a shift from his prior statements about the program, which has provided health insurance to more than 50,000 Granite Staters.

Previously, Sununu was ambiguous about expanded Medicaid, raising concerns about long-term costs but also not supporting an outright repeal.

But speaking on NHPR's The Exchange Monday, he said the program had yielded, quote, "great results."

"There's no doubt it's been helpful," Sununu said. "It was a price tag of somewhere between $400 and $500 million. We've been able to do it to date without a single New Hampshire taxpayer dollar. No state taxes go into it."

State lawmakers expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act in 2015.

Sununu says he'd support the federal government turning Medicaid into a block grant program, a goal shared by many congressional Republicans. Block grants give states more flexibility in how they spend federal dollars, but there's the chance that the grants would not keep up with rising costs of the program.

Tags: 
ACA
Medicaid
Obamacare
Sununu
NH Politics

Related Content

With Obamacare Repeal Looming, N.H. Substance Abuse Programs Watch and Wait

By Jan 24, 2017
Todd Bookman/NHPR

Following promises made during the campaign, Republicans are taking steps to repeal the Affordable Care Act. What will replace the health care law, and which provisions will be spared, is still very much a question in Washington. In New Hampshire, that’s causing unease for many in the substance abuse treatment community.

A New Prescription for Obamacare & What It Might Mean for N.H.

By The Exchange Feb 3, 2017
Linelle Photography via Flickr/CC

For years, the Republican mantra has been Repeal and Replace.  Turns out that's easier said than done. Now that they're in a position to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, some in the GOP seem more inclined to "Repeal and Repair," retaining certain popular elements of the law. We'll examine the proposals now in play and what they might mean for healthcare in the Granite State.  


Sununu to Congress: Give States Flexibility to Design ACA Replacements

By Jan 19, 2017
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is asking Congress to give states as much flexibility as possible to design their own health care systems as part of the federal effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Sununu is offering his thoughts in a letter to U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy sent Wednesday. Congress is soliciting governors' feedback on changes to health care. Sununu says a new system should avoid "onerous regulations" on states.