Some Practical Tips For Weathering The Deep Freeze In N.H.

Temperatures will drop to single digits for the rest of this week, so break out the long underwear, the wool sweaters, and those down jackets.

"Or your flannel-lined jeans."

That's what one DOT worker told the press last year when asked for his secret on bearing the extreme cold while required to work outside.

(The National Weather Service has issued a winter chill advisory for northern New Hampshire.)

There are many tips to weather the freeze. Here's some advice:

Motorists: Keep your gas tanks at least half full to avoid a gas line freeze-up. Pack blankets, gloves, hats. Make sure your tires are properly inflated. Make sure your exhaust pipe is not clogged with snow or ice. Drive slowly. These are a few of the cold-weather tips provided by AAA.

Beware of black ice. Roads may look clear, but they may still be slippery. "You get much below 10 degrees and salt is somewhat ineffective," says Bill Boynton, spokesman for N.H. DOT, who recalled the flannel-lined jeans advice from one of his co-workers. If one experiences an automotive issue while driving, pull off to a safe place.

Make sure windows are defrosted and clear. And be sure to clear snow and ice from the top of the vehicle. State Police continue to remind people of this, part of the negligent driving statute known as Jessica's Law.

FEMA has a winter weather toolbox. Their recommendations include keeping tabs on the latest forecast and having an extra emergency kit for the car. They warn also that people be careful not to over-exert oneself when shoveling snow, or pushing a vehicle out.

The National Association of Realtors maintains a list of ideas to winterize homes and prepare for cold weather. Public safety leaders remind people to also check on their supply of fuel oil and wood.

It's winter in New Hampshire. We're all in this together. But we don't have to be. Or, at least, we don't have to be toughing it outside together. All the experts here mention this to some degree:

"I think it just sometimes comes down to safety," Berlin Police Sgt. Geoff Bardeen tells NHPR. "If you don't have to go out in this cold, don't. Stay in and be safe."