Related Programs: 
Something Wild
Morning Edition
All Things Considered

Something Wild: Why So Many Acorns?

By , & 16 minutes ago

We love answering listener's questions and recently we received one that is a common query at both the Audubon and the Forest Society.

Why is it that some years there are tons of acorns and other years hardly any?

The number of acorns a tree produces in a given year has to do with masting. Not mast like on tall ships, but mast as in masticate, or to chew and it refers to the fruit, seeds or nuts that trees produce and are in turn fodder for animals. Especially in New Hampshire, oak mast follows a boom or bust cycle, which means the amount of acorns varies from year to year. Over time, evolution has favored the oak trees that demonstrate this boom or bust cycle.

This keeps seed consumers off balance and that's actually a good thing. If there were the same amount of acorns every year, there would be just enough mice and turkey and deer and others to consume every single acorn. However, by producing very few acorns a couple of years running, they starve the animals and the populations of seed predators crash. Then, the oak has a boom year and there aren't enough animals to eat them all, which allows some of those acorn to become trees. Which means the oaks are calling the shots in the forest.

It goes even further than that. In response to boom years of acorn crops, the numbers of seed predators increases, so the following year there are more mice and squirrels and voles. This in turn leads to an increase in raptors that feed on those small animals. These boom and bust cycles affect humans too. One of the top acorn consumers is the white footed mouse. When there's a boom year and these little mice increase in number, the tick population that feeds on those mice goes up as well. More ticks means more ticks carrying lyme disease, which means an increase in lyme disease in humans. All this from the humble acorn.

And your questions! Keep those questions coming and we'll do our best to feature the answer in a future episode of Something Wild. You can send your questions to: somethingwild@nhpr.org. We'd also love to see your photos too, florae, fauna, anything in nature that catches your eye.

Tags: 
trees
Fall

Related Content

'Pig Scramble' Goes On Despite Protest At Deerfield Fair

By Sep 29, 2017
Lauren Chooljian for NHPR

Evan Bennett has wanted to be in a pig scramble since he was four years old. And now that he’s nine, it feels like he’s been waiting pretty much forever.

He’s watched two of his older brothers get in a pen at the Deerfield Fair, chasing piglets in front of big crowds, trying to shove them into burlap sacks.

This year, Evan finally got his chance. But while he and five other kids scrambled after black, spotted piglets, protesters from around New England greeted fair visitors with signs that called the event “torture” and “animal abuse.”

Something Wild: What Discoveries Await When Those Leaves Finally Fall?

By & & Ross Boyd Oct 28, 2016
mwms1916 via Flickr

As fall comes to a close, winter imminent, there is a quiet that sweeps across New Hampshire. We celebrate the changing of the leaves but once they’ve fallen from the trees there’s really not much to look at before snowfall, right? Of course not! There’s always something waiting to be discovered in your back yard and this time of year is no exception.

Protecting New Hampshire's Trees: Elm, Ash, and Chestnut

By The Exchange Oct 4, 2017

The fall foliage season is sweeping through New Hampshire, causing residents and leaf-peepers to appreciate anew the forests in the state.  The colors of the season are a function of forest health, and we look closely at efforts to restore and protect three iconic tree species: elm, ash, and chestnut.  And a new report finds that New England is losing 65 acres of forestland per day


Something Wild: What We Learn from a Tree Core

By , & Aug 4, 2017
Midge Eliassen

How do you determine the age of a tree?  Just count the rings, of course!  One ring equals one year of growth.  If you’ve ever stumbled upon a tree stump you may have even done it yourself.  But if you’re counting rings on a stump, the life of that tree is over.  So how do you count those rings while the tree is alive?  Experts use a special tool called an “increment borer”.

  