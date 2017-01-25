Staffing Problems Could Further Delay New State Women's Prison

Data from the New Hampshire DOC tweeted by NHPR's Josh Rogers

The new women's prison in Concord was slated to open more than a year ago, but cost overruns turned the $38 million dollars project into a $50 million dollar one and pushed back its opening date by a year.

Now, according to Corrections Commissioner Bill Wrenn, another problem is likely to delay the project further, finding qualified staffers to work there.    

"Our recruiting efforts to date have led us to believe that opening the women's prison in the fall when it will be completed will be problematic."

Wrenn was testifying before the House Finance Committee. Staffing state corrections facilities -- the men's prisons in Concord and Berlin, and the Goffstown women's prison, which slated to close once the new prison opens -- has been a challenge for some time. One that's led to big spending on overtime. The corrections department wants to add a full-time recruiter to help find workers, and is now studying the effect of lowering the physical fitness standards for new hires.  

Bill Wrenn
Women's Prison
NH Politics

Timeline: Women's Prison Delay Part Of Larger Story About N.H. DOC's Challenges

By Mar 18, 2015

A new New Hampshire State Prison for Women, originally slated to open in Concord in the fall of 2016, is running $12 million over budget and will be delayed by one year.

NHPR's newsroom has been covering issues surrounding the current women's prison in Goffstown, as well as the resources and funding issues that have faced New Hampshire's Department of Corrections in recent years. Reporter Emily Corwin was the recipient of a 2014 Gracie Award for her journalism on this issue.

New State Prison For Women Delayed, Projected $12M Over Budget

By Mar 17, 2015
Emily Corwin / NHPR

A new state prison for women, originally slated to open in the fall of 2016, is running $12 million over budget and will be delayed by one year.

The building was supposed to cost $38 million and take two years to build. Contractors broke ground in August.

Now, Jeff Lyons with the Department of Corrections says, “the project is costing more than it was originally anticipated to cost, so we now have to look at our options.” 

As Drug Sentences Spike, New Women's Prison May Be Too Small

By Dec 18, 2014
Emily Corwin / NHPR

New Hampshire's new $38 million prison – which is being built in Concord as I write this – may be too small.

 The fact that the state’s prison population has been growing steadily is well known. What’s new is a striking increase in the number of female inmates in state prison over the last six months. It’s 13 percent higher compared to 2013. That’s roughly four times the rate of increase among male inmates. 

Officials Break Ground For Women's Prison

By Aug 18, 2014
Emily Corwin / NHPR

State lawmakers broke ground for a $38 million State Prison for Women on Monday, thrusting shovels into dirt behind the tall wire fences of the Concord State Prison for Men. The prison will replace a former county jail that was meant to be temporary, but has housed the state’s women inmates for more than 20 years.

The new prison will include a chapel, classrooms, space for prison industries, and a courtyard with a garden.  It came about after female inmates sued the state for not providing the same opportunities as their male counterparts.