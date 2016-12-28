State Investigating 20 Sites After PFOA Contamination

By 15 minutes ago

 

Credit Ceyhun (Jay) Isik / https://flic.kr/p/cG7qFL

The state Department of Environmental Services is continuing to test water after a potentially cancer-causing chemical was found in wells and drinking water near the Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics facility in Merrimack earlier this year.

Well and groundwater tests conducted in Merrimack and Litchfield had revealed elevated levels of PFOA, or perfluorooctanoic acid, used in Teflon coatings, for more than one-and-a-half miles around the facility.

WMUR-TV reports the state is now testing farther out from the plant into parts of Bedford. There are 20 sites around the state that are under investigation.

Clark Freise, assistant commissioner at the DES, says officials are "absolutely concerned" that the PFOA contamination is a "long-term exposure."

Work began this year to extend cleaner public water to neighborhoods with contaminated wells.

Tags: 
PFOA

Related Content

Weekly N.H. News Roundup: December 23, 2016

By The Exchange Dec 22, 2016

It’s our year-end review of the top 2016 news stories in New Hampshire, from politics to precipitation. It was a year in which PFOA. became a household term in many communities, the First In the Nation presidential primary seemed to last forever, and fentanyl made its mark, causing a steep increase in overdose deaths.  We'll also discuss this week's alarming report on the state's child protective services agency.


Conservation Law Foundation Sues Pease Over Water Contamination

By Nov 15, 2016

The Conservation Law Foundation is suing the Pease Development Authority over water contamination issues at the former Pease Air Force base in Portsmouth.

The Conservation Law Foundation says the Pease Development Authority failed to seek required federal storm water runoff permits from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Conservation Law Foundation lawyer Tom Irwin says the federal Clean Water Act requires the PDA to have a storm water runoff management plan.

N.H.'s Environmental Services Commissioner to Resign

By Nov 1, 2016
File Photo

After more than a decade on the job, the head of New Hampshire’s Department of Environmental Services is ready to step down.

200 of Merrimack's Public Water Customers to Get PFOA Blood Tests

By Sep 26, 2016
John K via Flickr CC

Two-hundred randomly selected public water customers in Merrimack will get their blood tested for PFOA. That’s the contaminant found in drinking water near the Saint-Gobain plastics plant.

New Jersey's PFOA Recommendation Is One-Fifth the EPA's

By Sep 13, 2016
Comstock/Thinkstock

As New Hampshire regulators consider adopting the EPA’s PFOA health advisory as the state’s enforceable standard, a New Jersey committee has recommended setting a much lower standard in that state.