State Regulators to Tour Part of Northern Pass Route

State regulators will spend the day Tuesday touring part of the 192-mile route for the proposed Northern Pass transmission line project stretching the length of New Hampshire.

The Site Evaluation Committee is charged with approving the $1.6 billion project.

Its members will tour part of the proposed line's route, stopping at more than a dozen spots between Plymouth and Deerfield. The tour is expected to take roughly seven hours.

The committee made site visits in the North Country back in July. The overall route runs from Pittsburg to Deerfield, through more than 30 communities.

Given the controversy around Northern Pass, protesters will likely show up during Tuesday’s tour.

The committee is expected to make a final decision on the overall project by late February.