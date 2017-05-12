State Rep Calls State Oversight of Hampton Beach 'Tyrannical'

By 1 hour ago

Credit Jason Moon for NHPR

A State Representative from Hampton is asking the governor to fire the state’s top tourism and state park officials over the management of Hampton Beach State Park.

Republican State Representative and Hampton Selectman Philip Bean is calling the state’s management of Hampton Beach ‘tyrannical’.

He says not enough of the money raised by the state at Hampton Beach is reinvested in the park. At a recent Hampton Selectmen Meeting, Bean showed photos of broken metal railings and trash scattered around the beach.

“You cannot find any facility the state of New Hampshire owns that looks as bad as that state park does. I defy anybody to show me.”

Bean is calling for Governor Sununu to replace the heads of the Department of Resources and Economic Development and the division of parks and recreation.

Officials at DRED have disputed Bean’s characterization of the park’s condition.

The Governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Hampton Beach
Seacoast

