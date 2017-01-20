The State of the State's Moose

More than a North Country mascot, moose are an indicator of ecosystem health and climate change. With populations in New Hampshire decimated in recent years, a four-year, three-state study is collecting data on the health of the moose population and the devastation caused by winter ticks. We discuss other threats to the moose population, such as brainworm, and how moose are managed in the state.

Dave Anderson - Director of Education with the Society for the Protection of N.H. Forests and co-host of NHPR's Something Wild.

- New Hampshire Fish & Game Wildlife Programs Administrator. Pete Pekins - UNH Professor of Wildlife Ecology and chair of the Department of Natural Resources. He is the N.H. coordinator of the three-state study of winter ticks, with N.H. Fish & Game.

