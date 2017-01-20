Related Program: 
The State of the State's Moose

More than a North Country mascot, moose are an indicator of ecosystem health and climate change. With populations in New Hampshire decimated in recent years, a four-year, three-state study is collecting data on the health of the moose population and the devastation caused by winter ticks.  We discuss other threats to the moose population, such as brainworm, and how moose are managed in the state.

GUESTS:

  • Dave Anderson -  Director of Education with the Society for the Protection of N.H. Forests and  co-host of NHPR's Something Wild.
  • Kent Gustafson - New Hampshire Fish & Game Wildlife Programs Administrator.
  • Pete Pekins -  UNH Professor of Wildlife Ecology and chair of the Department of Natural Resources.  He is the N.H. coordinator of the three-state study of winter ticks, with N.H. Fish & Game. 
  • Keith Roberge - He is a longtime hunter and a licensed moose guide  in the North Country.

NH Fish and Game moose biologist Kristine Rines address questions about threats affecting New Hampshire's moose population, how moose are managed and ways of combating winter ticks.

 

Examine NH Fish & Game graphs depicting regional moose population changes over time, the changing goals, and the cut‐off thresholds for permit suspension.  

Read more about N.H. moose and this study in recent article by the New York Times and the Boston Globe.

Watch a video of a moose in N.H. being collared for this study:

