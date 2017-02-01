State Supreme Court Rejects Lawsuit Against Northern Pass

The New Hampshire Supreme Court has upheld a lower court's ruling that the Northern Pass energy project has the right to bury a power line under a North Country highway.

The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests sued Eversource, saying it didn't have the right to bury the line under land the society owns on Route 3 in Clarksville.

The project seeks to run a 192-mile transmission line from Pittsburg to Deerfield, carrying enough HydroQuebec power to southern New England markets to power about a million homes. Part of the line would be buried along public roadways.

Eversource argued that state law specifically allows utilities to use highway corridors, but the Forest Society argued Northern Pass is different from previous utility projects.