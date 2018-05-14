State's Highest Court Backs Antrim Wind Project

The state Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a much-debated wind farm in the town of Antrim.

Plans for the project began nearly ten years ago, but have been tangled in regulatory and legal battles. Nearby residents argue the proposed turbines threaten the natural landscape and wildlife, as well as human health.

Fred Ward, a local meteorologist and one of the project’s opponents, said he’s frustrated by the court’s decision and is exploring an appeal.

“Public health, welfare and safety were totally ignored,” he said, arguing regulators chose to downplay or turn a blind eye to testimony against the project.

Despite the legal victory, though, Antrim Wind is facing another challenge this spring. Opponents argue its developer plans to sell the project to a Canadian energy company, significantly changing the proposal at hand.

They’re asking regulators to re-review their decision with that in mind. The site evaluation committee has yet to rule on their petition.

The wind farm’s nine turbines are expected to power about 12,000 homes.