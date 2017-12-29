Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Subcontractors Sue Over Pease Aircraft Hangar Work

By 6 hours ago

Two subcontractors have sued the company fired by the New Hampshire National Guard for what it called substandard work on hangars at Pease Air National Guard Base.

In separate filings, B.L. Mechanical of Uxbridge, Mass., and Piquette & Howard Electrical Service of Plaistow, N.H., have sued Cutter Enterprises of Connecticut and its insurance company, claiming that they owe money for work performed in 2015 and 2016.

Cutter was fired in December 2016 for what National Guard officials say was slow progress and poor quality work on two aircraft hangars.

The two subcontractors together are seeking more than $900 million in unpaid bills and damages. Lawyers for the companies did not respond to requests for comment.  

Tags: 
Military
New Hampshire National Guard
Pease Air National Guard

Related Content

Pease Hangar Construction to Resume a Year After Guard Fired Contractor

By Nov 29, 2017

After being halted for nearly a year, construction of two aircraft hangars at the Pease Air National Guard Base is set to resume next month.

Work on the hangars stopped in December 2016 when the New Hampshire National Guard terminated the nearly $32 million contract with Cutter Enterprises, LLC of Connecticut for what officials say were problems with the quality of the work and failure to make sufficient progress.

Planned Veteran's Cemetery to Sit on Historic Ground

By Aug 7, 2017
Town of Stark

New Hampshire is considering establishing a new veteran's cemetery in the town of Stark.

On a 20-acre plot overgrown with brush, the cement foundations of guard towers and a few old fireplaces are the only remnants of a prisoner of war camp from World War II, New Hampshire’s only POW camp.

Officials are weighing a plan to use that land and surrounding forest as a site for the new cemetery. New Hampshire currently has one veteran's cemetery, in Boscawen, but traveling to the cemetery requires a long drive for vets and their families in the North Country.

Small Argument at VA Meeting Highlights Big Rift Between Whistleblowers, Leadership

By Dec 1, 2017
Peter Biello / NHPR

The task force looking at the future of VA health care for New Hampshire veterans wrapped up two days of meetings Thursday. For the most part, these meetings are calm deliberations. Task force members listen to presentations, ask questions, and discuss VA issues.

But a heated exchange at yesterday's meeting highlights the simmering tensions between VA whistleblowers, who went public with their concerns, and VA leadership.

Manchester VA Director, Chief of Staff Removed Pending Investigation

By Jul 16, 2017
Peter Biello / NHPR

Two top officials at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Manchester have been removed pending a review of conditions described in a Boston Globe report. Several doctors at the Manchester VA complained in the report of unsanitary operating rooms and alleged substandard care.