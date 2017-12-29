Subcontractors Sue Over Pease Aircraft Hangar Work

Two subcontractors have sued the company fired by the New Hampshire National Guard for what it called substandard work on hangars at Pease Air National Guard Base.

In separate filings, B.L. Mechanical of Uxbridge, Mass., and Piquette & Howard Electrical Service of Plaistow, N.H., have sued Cutter Enterprises of Connecticut and its insurance company, claiming that they owe money for work performed in 2015 and 2016.

Cutter was fired in December 2016 for what National Guard officials say was slow progress and poor quality work on two aircraft hangars.

The two subcontractors together are seeking more than $900 million in unpaid bills and damages. Lawyers for the companies did not respond to requests for comment.