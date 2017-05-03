Sununu Asks CEO of N.H. Hospital to Step Down Amidst Staffing Shortages

By 4 minutes ago
  • FILE

State officials said Wednesday that New Hampshire Hospital had been short-staffed in recent months, and blamed the shortage on Dartmouth Hitchcock which provides nursing care at the state’s acute psychiatric hospital.

A review this week found that Dartmouth Hitchcock was two psychiatrists short of fulfilling its $36 million  a year staffing contract awarded by the state last fall.

But this shortage went unnoticed due to a clerical error. Something Gov. Chris Sununu says was the fault of both Dartmouth-Hitchcock and New Hampshire Hospital.

“It’s troubling, it’s disappointing but it is something that just requires immediate action, which we’ve taken,” Sununu said Wednesday in his office.

Meanwhile, hospital CEO Bob MacLeod was asked to step down by the Governor’s Office. Donald Shumway, former CEO of the Crotched Mountain Foundation, will lead the hospital in the interim.

Sununu says he’s unsure if the staffing shortage has caused services to suffer. He says he’s looking into that, as well as having the Attorney General review the contract. Dartmouth Hitchcock has 30 days to remedy this shortage otherwise the contract could be re-bid.

Sununu is also asking to be reimbursed for the money the state has paid Dartmouth-Hitchcock for these vacant positions.

In a written statement, Dartmouth-Hitchcock said that it has fulfilled its end of the staffing contract and that  "any suggestion that Dartmouth-Hitchcock has not been completely forthcoming with the State is factually incorrect and reflects a misunderstanding that requires clarification."

Officials at Dartmouth-Hitchcock plan to meet with the Governor and Commissioner of Health and Human Services to discuss this further.

Tags: 
dartmouth-hitchcock
new hampshire hospital

Related Content

State Asks Dartmouth-Hitchcock If Layoffs Will Impact N.H. Hospital

By Oct 19, 2016
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center

The state's top health official wants to know if layoffs at Dartmouth-Hitchcock will affect care at the state psychiatric hospital.

In a letter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock CEO Dr. James Weinstein, Health Commissioner Jeff Meyers asks if psychiatric staff will be among the 84 layoffs from across the healthcare system. The letter comes as Dartmouth-Hitchcock's relationship with the state is under a lot of scrutiny. 

$36M Psychiatric Staffing Contract with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Still Up in the Air

By Aug 24, 2016
Paige Sutherland/NHPR

The N.H. Executive Council yet again delayed voting on a $36 million staffing contract with Dartmouth-Hitchcock to provide psychiatric services at the state hospital.

Executive Council To Vote on State Hospital Contract Amid Suicide Investigation

By Sep 6, 2016
THOMAS FEARON

The Executive Council is slated to vote Wednesday on a contract between the state hospital and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital. The vote comes as an independent investigation gets underway about a former patient's suicide. 