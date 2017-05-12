Sununu Asks Feds for Emergency Money for March's Nor'Easter

Governor Chris Sununu is requesting federal emergency funding for damages resulting from March's blizzard.

In a letter sent to the President Friday, Sununu described in detail how the two-day March storm "strained" local and state resources.

He says more than 143,000 people were left without power, and roughly 500 schools were forced to close.

According to a preliminary federal assessment, the storm cost Carroll and Belknap Counties an estimated $2 million.

If the request is granted, government agencies and certain nonprofits may be eligible for this money.