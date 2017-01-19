Sununu to Congress: Give States Flexibility to Design ACA Replacements

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is asking Congress to give states as much flexibility as possible to design their own health care systems as part of the federal effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Sununu is offering his thoughts in a letter to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sent Wednesday. The U.S. Senate is soliciting governors' feedback on changes to health care. Sununu says a new system should avoid "onerous regulations" on states.

Unlike some other GOP governors, Sununu does not mention or comment on the future of Medicaid Expansion in his letter. New Hampshire accepted federal dollars under the health law to put roughly 50,000 new people on Medicaid. Govs. Rick Snyder of Michigan and John Kasich of Ohio are urging Congress to keep Medicaid expansion.