Sununu to Congress: Give States Flexibility to Design ACA Replacements

By 2 hours ago

N.H. Governor Chris Sununu
Credit Allegra Boverman for NHPR

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is asking Congress to give states as much flexibility as possible to design their own health care systems as part of the federal effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Sununu is offering his thoughts in a letter to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sent Wednesday. The U.S. Senate is soliciting governors' feedback on changes to health care. Sununu says a new system should avoid "onerous regulations" on states.

Unlike some other GOP governors, Sununu does not mention or comment on the future of Medicaid Expansion in his letter. New Hampshire accepted federal dollars under the health law to put roughly 50,000 new people on Medicaid. Govs. Rick Snyder of Michigan and John Kasich of Ohio are urging Congress to keep Medicaid expansion.

Tags: 
Chris Sununu
ACA
Obamacare

Related Content

Sununu, Republicans Praise Edelblut's Experience As Democrats Question It

By Jan 18, 2017
Todd Bookman for NHPR

Frank Edelblut is a staunch school choice advocate who homeschooled his seven children. Governor Sununu says Edeblut's experiences, which include no professional work in education, make him a good pick for education commissioner.

Sununu Nominates Degnan For Another Term As State Fire Marshall

By Jan 18, 2017
Chris Jensen for NHPR

Gov. Chris Sununu has nominated longtime state fire marshall Bill Degnan to another term.

Degnan has held the job since 2004 but his reappointment caused a feud in the state firefighting community.

At Sununu's Inauguration, Arm Wrestling Champion Plays a Poetic Role

By Jan 12, 2017
Cathy Merrill, Facebook

Traditionally, New Hampshire's poet laureate reads a poem at the inauguration of a new governor. This year, however, Gov. Chris Sununu chose someone with a different talent. 

Gov. Sununu Taps Edelblut, a Former Rival, to Lead State Department of Education

By Jan 18, 2017

Governor Chris Sununu has nominated former political rival Frank Edelblut as commissioner of the state Department of Education.

The announcement was a brief, unceremonious item on the Executive Council’s agenda Wednesday morning as Governor Chris Sununu read off a list of nominations.

“For the Commissioner of the state of the New Hampshire Department of Education I nominate Frank Edelblut of Wilton New Hampshire.”

But the choice signals a big shift in priorities for the state agency.

Once Again, Medicaid: Debating N.H.'s Expansion Program

By The Exchange Feb 2, 2016
Allegra Boverman / NHPR

As the sunset for New Hampshire's Medicaid expansion approaches, state legislators are debating how best, or whether, to extend the program. And while the prospect of dropping 47,000 Granite Staters who receive this coverage is daunting, some lawmakers are worried about how to fund it when federal support decreases.