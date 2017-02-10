Sununu Not Planning To Push Right-To-Work Before Decisive Vote

He didn't talk about it much as a candidate but as Governor Chris Sununu has made passage of a right-to-work law a top priority.

Sununu invoked it in his inauguraul address and in a speech at the state GOP's annual meeting. Right to work cleared the senate but may be losing steam in the house, where the labor committee voted to reject it by a 2-1 margin. The full house votes on it next week. Sununu says he expects a tight vote but won't take the lead in convince those still on the fence.

"You know I have faith that the republicans in the house will understand that there is a global benefit to this its not just a union issue. Its a question of whether we are going to truly say we are open for business."

So you are not going to be making any effort?

"Well, I have talked to folks about it, and if folks have questions I'm happy to answer questions or meet with folks."

House speaker Shawn Jasper says he plans to vote for right to work, but says he's not the bill will pass. If right to work does clear the house, New Hampshire would become 29th state adopt the policy, and the only state in New England.