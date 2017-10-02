Sununu: Not the Right Time to Discuss Gun Control

Governor Chris Sununu says gun reform should be put on the back burner, as families continue to mourn those lost in Sunday night's mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Sununu was in Washington Monday where he attended a summit on regulation.

“The focus so early on in a tragedy right now isn’t about what Washington is going to do legislatively," Sununu told reporters in a telephone conference call Monday. "It really needs to be about what we are going to do to make sure we are there for those families, to make sure that they have the supports they need to get through this horrific time in their lives.”

Nearly 60 people died in Sunday night’s shooting. More than 500 were wounded.

The governor has ordered flags in New Hampshire to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims and their families.