Sununu Sets Sights on Lowering N.H.'s Electric Bills — But Getting There Won't Be Easy

By 44 minutes ago
  • Thomas Gehrke / Flickr Creative Commons

 

In his inaugural address last week, Gov. Chris Sununu made it clear he thinks the state must — and can — act to reduce the state's high cost of electricity.

“We can’t be passive anymore," Sununu said. "We have to find the right solutions to get it done and get it done our way. Do we need to look at Northern Pass? You bet we do — 1,100 megawatts of clean, renewable energy? How do we say no to that when we have the highest rates in the country? We can help ratepayers.”

 

But doing that won’t be easy. Much has to do the nature of the energy market.

As Michael Harrington, a Republican lawmaker from Strafford and a former Public Utilities Commissioner: “There is no electric market in New Hampshire, that’s the first thing people have to realize. It’s a New England electric market.”

Harrington favors a free-market approach to energy reform, and has sponsored bills to undo the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (also known as "RGGI") and to rein in the rulemaking power of the Site Evaluation Committee, the state body that must approve energy projects. Harrington thinks such steps would help, but says no one should expect anything out of Concord to have a major effect on electric bills anytime soon.

“There is no magic solution here," Harrington says. "It’s not a matter of, 'Good, we’ve got Republicans in control of the House and Senate and the Statehouse, and so we are going to pass the lower electric rate bill, and everything will go down 10 percent.' It doesn’t work that way.”

For consumers, electric bills boil down to two main factors: The cost of generating electricity and the cost of getting it to customers. Both are high in New England.

And while energy costs still make up most of an energy bill, the costs of generating electricity have actually been falling. But the cost of transmitting that energy has been rising — fast.  

Jim Monahan represents the New England Power Generators, a power plant trade group. He says cutting that side of the bill will be tough.

“I think that would take some coordination among the New England governors to begin with. And I think it would take a real tough look at what got us here," Monahan says. "Did we overbuild the system? And then unwinding those investments is going to be particular challenging. You can’t just up and disrupt that process in the middle.”

Disruption is a concern for people concerned about our carbon emissions.  They worry that programs to reduce renewable energy and conservation are on the chopping block. Bob Backus, the ranking Democrat on the House committee that handles energy policy, says conservation programs — which are funded by ratepayers — do save money.

“I think the issues should not be lower rates, it should be lower cost," Backus says. "Nobody pays electric rates. People pay electric bills. And if we can get the cost of energy down, even if we can’t lower rates, people save money.”

But the new governor — and the state’s business lobby — are focused less on average ratepayers and more on employers, particularly manufacturers, who shoulder huge electric bills.  

Dave Juvet of the New Hampshire Business and Industry Association says high rates hurt the state when it comes to recruiting businesses, and trail only workforce issues as a concern among companies. But as someone who’s been watching this issues for years, Juvet doesn’t  expect a solution to come easy, if at all.

“In a way it reminds me of the cost of healthcare," Juvet says. "And I think many of them, although they are looking for lower costs, they would be happy if they can at least bend the cost curve so it doesn’t increase so much."

Not exactly lower rates the governor wants — but probably more attainable.

Tags: 
Chris Sununu
Energy
Electric Bills
electricity

Related Content

Sununu Sets Priorities and Tone in First Speech as Governor

By Jan 5, 2017
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

After being sworn in Thursday at the State House, Republican Chris Sununu has officially become the 82nd Governor of New Hampshire

In his inauguration address, Sununu laid out his priorities for the next two years but also offered an indication of his leadership style.

New Governor Meets Constituents, and Their Concerns, on Inauguration Day

By Jan 5, 2017
Allegra Boverman / NHPR

It’s tradition in New Hampshire for the new Governor to meet and greet his constituents following the inauguration. The reception line lets voters come face to face, if only for a moment, with the state’s next chief executive.

Most New Hampshire residents will never meet their governor. But on Inauguration Day, after the swearing in and the speech, the pomp and ceremony, the newly minted governor grants an audience to anyone willing to wait in line.

Sununu Tells Agencies To Justify Regulations Or Get Rid Of Them

By Jan 6, 2017

When he ran for governor Chris Sununu described NH as "a regulatory police state."

This 90-day review, which is Sununu's first policy move since taking office, is aimed at easing mandates across government.

For a regulation to survive,  Sununu wrote, department heads should be able to show that there is a clear need for it; that it is best addressed by the agency; that its cost does not exceed its benefit and that its effectiveness can be measured.

N.H. Finances Appear in Good Shape as State Budget Process Begins

By Jan 9, 2017
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

State financial experts say New Hampshire is starting the year off in better fiscal health than expected. That’s good news for lawmakers charged with crafting the next two-year state budget.