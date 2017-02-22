Sununu To Sign Bill Repealing Concealed Carry Permit Requirement

By 34 minutes ago

Credit Allegra Boverman for NHPR

  Governor Chris Sununu is expected to sign a bill Wednesday that will repeal the state's permit requirement for carrying a concealed firearm.

Similar bills have cleared the Republican-led House and Senate in each of the past two years, but were vetoed both times by Democratic Governor Maggie Hassan.

Current law allows people to carry a gun openly, but requires them to obtain a permit from local police to carry a concealed weapon.

The New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police opposes repealing the permit requirement, arguing the permit application is a reasonable check to ensure public safety.

Supporters argue there's no reason why gun owners should have to apply for the right to carry a concealed weapon.

New Hampshire will join Vermont and Maine, which both allow people to carry a concealed weapon without a permit.

concealed carry

