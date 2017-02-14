Sununu Stands By Targeted Funding for Full-Day Kindergarten

By 27 minutes ago
  • Gov. Chris Sununu told House and Senate Finance Committee members that his budget propsosal is fiscally conservative yet addresses the state's concerns.
    Gov. Chris Sununu told House and Senate Finance Committee members that his budget propsosal is fiscally conservative yet addresses the state's concerns.
    Paige Sutherland/NHPR

Gov. Chris Sununu presented his $12 billion, 2-year state spending proposal to House and Senate budget writers for the first time Tuesday.

Asked by lawmakers what his budget priorities were, Sununu said he was focused on helping the state’s young people.

He pointed to his proposals to increase funding for child protection services, substance abuse, the community college system, charter schools and full-day kindergarten.

Currently the state provides districts with half the cost of running a full -day kindergarten program. Under Sununu’s proposal, needy communities would be given additional money.

Check out NHPR's earlier coverage on this topic

When one lawmaker said this idea wasn’t equitable, Sununu disagreed.

“Let’s not let great be the enemy of the good," Sununu told budget writers. "Let’s not do away a program because we can’t do it 100 percent maybe for every single town. A lot of towns that have the means already have programs implemented.”

Sununu’s kindergarten proposal calls for $18 million over the next two years, which is about $8 million shy of what it would cost to fully fund full-day kindergarten statewide.

Tags: 
Chris Sununu
Budget

Related Content

What to Watch For as New Hampshire's Budget Season Gets Underway

By Feb 8, 2017
NHPR Staff

Governor Chris Sununu delivers his budget proposal to lawmakers this week. It’s the first step in a months-long journey to build a two-year spending plan that will affect nearly every aspect of life in New Hampshire.

To help you prepare for the months of headlines to come, NHPR reporters are highlighting areas of the budget that are likely to generate the most discussion.

Governor Sununu's Budget Address: An Annotated Transcript

By Feb 9, 2017
Hannah McCarthy for NHPR

Gov. Chris Sununu delivered his budget address Thursday, outlining his priorities as the state Legislature kicks off its biannual budget writing cycle.

NHPR's newsroom has been reporting on what to expect this budget season — you can find a rundown on that right here — and now, we're offering more context on the things Sununu mentioned in the budget address itself.

Additonal Money for Kindergarten and Roads Among Highlights of Sununu's $12 Billion Budget Proposal

By Feb 9, 2017
Hannah McCarthy/NHPR

Governor Chris Sununu laid out his 2-year budget proposal Thursday afternoon at the State House.

The plan comes in at roughly $12 billion with increased spending for public kindergarten, state infrastructure and the opioid crisis.