Sununu Taps Chief Budget Writer as New Head of Admin Services

Gov. Chris Sununu on Wednesday nominated his chief budget writer Charlie Arlinghaus to lead one of the state's key agencies, the Department of Administrative Services.

Prior to working for the governor, Arlinghaus was the president of a conservative nonprofit think tank, the Josiah Bartlett Center.

In a statement, Sununu said Arlinghaus is right for the job as he “has a deep knowledge and understanding of the budget and state agencies.”

The Department of Administrative Services oversees a broad range of state government, including state finances, facilities, and human resources.

The current commissioner, Vicki Quiram, announced she was leaving last month after taking a job in California to be closer to her family.

The five-member Executive Council must approve Arlinghaus’s nomination. The council is expected to hold a public hearing on the matter next week.

