Sununu Tells Agencies To Justify Regulations Or Get Rid Of Them

By 34 minutes ago

When he ran for governor Chris Sununu described NH as "a regulatory police state."

This 90-day review, which is Sununu's first policy move since taking office, is aimed at easing mandates across government.

For a regulation to survive,  Sununu wrote, department heads should be able to show that there is a clear need for it; that it is best addressed by the agency; that its cost does not exceed its benefit and that its effectiveness can be measured.

When that review is complete, Sununu says agencies should act immediately to repeal of suspend adoption of all current or proposed regulation not mandated by law or essential to public health safety or welfare.

Sununu says the outcome of the 90-day review will determine the need for what he termed further executive of legislative action.

Tags: 
Chris Sununu

Related Content

Sununu Sets Priorities and Tone in First Speech as Governor

By 22 hours ago
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

After being sworn in Thursday at the State House, Republican Chris Sununu has officially become the 82nd Governor of New Hampshire

In his inauguration address, Sununu laid out his priorities for the next two years but also offered an indication of his leadership style.

New Governor Meets Constituents, and Their Concerns, on Inauguration Day

By 22 hours ago
Allegra Boverman / NHPR

It’s tradition in New Hampshire for the new Governor to meet and greet his constituents following the inauguration. The reception line lets voters come face to face, if only for a moment, with the state’s next chief executive.

Most New Hampshire residents will never meet their governor. But on Inauguration Day, after the swearing in and the speech, the pomp and ceremony, the newly minted governor grants an audience to anyone willing to wait in line.

From Courts to the Environment, Sununu Stands to Make His Mark Through Nominations

By Jan 4, 2017
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

New Hampshire’s governor doesn’t have a whole lot of executive power, at least compared to peers in other states. But one of the few ways a governor can exert his or her influence is through nominations to fill open seats across state agencies.