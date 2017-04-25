Sununu Tells Lawmakers Fixing State's Mental Health System not an Option - a Mandate

By 4 hours ago
  • Gov. Chris Sununu testifies in support of a measure to address the state's lack of mental health services.
    Gov. Chris Sununu testifies in support of a measure to address the state's lack of mental health services.
    Paige Sutherland/NHPR

New Hampshire lawmakers are trying to push through a last-minute effort this session to address the state’s ongoing shortage of treatment for those battling severe mental illness.

The proposal has the strong support of Governor Chris Sununu. So much so, that at its public hearing Tuesday, Sununu advocated for the measure himself, telling lawmakers that providing these additional services was "not a option but a mandate.”

“To be blunt about it, these problems could have and should have been addressed long ago and I can’t speak for previous administrations but I can tell you in my first 100 days here it has come to stark light to me just how in disarray our mental health system truly is,” Sununu told the Senate Health and Human Services Committee.

On average 45 people a day in New Hampshire are waiting for inpatient psychiatric care. The measure calls for 20 new beds for those with severe mental illness as well as 40 new transitional beds in the community and an additional mobile crisis unit.

"As I've said before it's wrong medically, it's wrong legally, it's wrong ethically, it's wrong morally and it's wrong economically. And it's time we move forward to do something about it," said Ken Norton of NAMI NH.

But in a fiscally conservative state, passing these initiatives tends to come down to money. And currently, the bill does not have an exact dollar amount on how much these new services would cost.

When asked about the financials, Sununu told committee members, "Dollars cannot get in the way of quality services and quality outcomes in mental health."

Ken Norton, the Executive Director of New Hampshire’s chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, says addressing the state's lack of care is long overdue.

“As I’ve said before, it's wrong medically, it’s wrong legally, it’s wrong ethically, it’s wrong morally and it’s wrong economically. And it’s time we move forward to do something about it,” said Norton, who helped craft this legislation.

Those who also spoke in favor of the bill included the state's Health and Human Services Commissioner as well as the President of the New Hampshire Hospital Association. 

Tags: 
mental health

Related Content

Sununu Says More Beds Needed At N.H. Hospital

By Apr 21, 2017
Thomas Fearon

After a private tour of Concord Hospital’s emergency department, which on one day in February had 22 patients awaiting psychiatric services in a space designed for 6, Governor Sununu told reporters New Hampshire needs as many as 50 new beds for mental health patients, but he wants to create a mental health system where demand is less.

Number Of N.H. Residents Waiting For Mental Health Beds Sees Sharp Uptick

By Apr 10, 2017

The average number of people waiting to gain access to a mental health bed in New Hampshire is now 46, up from nine in 2013.

The Portsmouth Herald reports that Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says he gets daily reports on the issue which he calls a crisis.

The governor has a meeting scheduled for Monday to develop plans to tackle the problem.

The executive director of the New Hampshire chapter of the National Alliance of Mental Illness says the problem is exacerbated by hospitals closing their psychiatric units to focus on more profitable endeavors.

N.H. Lawmakers Hoping to Ease Waitlist for Inpatient Mental Health Care

By Apr 24, 2017
Paige Sutherland/NHPR

A proposal to reduce the long waiting times for people needing inpatient mental health services  is being heard Tuesday by a key state senate committee.  