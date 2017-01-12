Related Program: 
All Things Considered

At Sununu's Inauguration, Arm Wrestling Champion Plays a Poetic Role

By 53 minutes ago
Related Program: 
All Things Considered
  • Cathy Merrill, Facebook

Traditionally, New Hampshire's poet laureate reads a poem at the inauguration of a new governor. This year, however, Gov. Chris Sununu chose someone with a different talent. 

Cathy Merrill, who runs a landscaping business in Newport and drives a school bus on the side, is an arm wrestler. And not just any arm wrestler. Merrill's the 2015 Female World Arm Wrestling Champion, with 10 national titles to her name.

She got her start in the sport after being dared to sign up for an event at a local fair. Merrill first met Chris Sununu in 2015. Sununu was then a member of the Executive Council, and Merrill had received a commendation for her contribution to the town of Newport by then-Gov. Hassan, during an Executive Council meeting held in the town. 

"A friend of mine, Dick Wentzell, said, 'Well we want to take and have you arm wrestle somebody off the Executive Council or the governor.' So unbeknownst to everybody, all the names went into a box and the Governor was given the box to pick out of, and she picked Chris Sununu's name," Merrill says. "Then I found out, [Sununu] said, 'I am such a big fan of yours,' and I'm like, I didn't even think you knew I existed. He's like, 'I've been following your career for the past couple of years'." 

The two kept in touch, and around Christmas last year, Sununu called Merrill, and asked her to read the poem at his inauguration. He told Merrill to choose something by a New Hampshire author, and she landed on a class: Robert Frost's "The Road Not Taken."

"It was just amazing, and it was a great experience. A once in a lifetime thing," Merrill says. "I can't thank him enough for allowing me to be a part of it. It was great."

What is one piece of advice Merrill would give Sununu as he starts his term in the governor's office?

"I did send him a text message around Thanksgiving time and told him that, you know, I understand where he wants to go, and its going to take everybody's cooperation in order to get there. However, he's not going to please everybody on any given day, and all he can do is try the best that he can and just, you know, one day at a time."

As for how Sununu shapes up at the arm-wrestling table?

"Well, he needs a little work. He needs a little work and I'm thinking if I can get him to practice a couple of times, give him a few more pointers, I might make an arm wrestler out of him. But he's got a little way to go."

For now, Sununu's wrestling will likely be limited to lawmakers in Concord. 

Tags: 
NH Politics
Inauguration
Chris Sununu

Related Content

Sununu Sets Priorities and Tone in First Speech as Governor

By Jan 5, 2017
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

After being sworn in Thursday at the State House, Republican Chris Sununu has officially become the 82nd Governor of New Hampshire

In his inauguration address, Sununu laid out his priorities for the next two years but also offered an indication of his leadership style.

N.H. Finances Appear in Good Shape as State Budget Process Begins

By Jan 9, 2017
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

State financial experts say New Hampshire is starting the year off in better fiscal health than expected. That’s good news for lawmakers charged with crafting the next two-year state budget.

New Governor Meets Constituents, and Their Concerns, on Inauguration Day

By Jan 5, 2017
Allegra Boverman / NHPR

It’s tradition in New Hampshire for the new Governor to meet and greet his constituents following the inauguration. The reception line lets voters come face to face, if only for a moment, with the state’s next chief executive.

Most New Hampshire residents will never meet their governor. But on Inauguration Day, after the swearing in and the speech, the pomp and ceremony, the newly minted governor grants an audience to anyone willing to wait in line.