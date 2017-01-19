Survey Finds Most N.H. Public School Students Aren't Getting Enough Phys. Ed.

Results from a new survey of public schools in New Hampshire shows that most elementary students aren’t receiving as much physical education as they should.

The survey of public school P.E. teachers was conducted by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

It found that none of the elementary school students in the schools who responded to the survey received the recommended average of at least 150 minutes of physical education each week.

According to the survey, those same students instead received somewhere between 30 and 99 minutes of physical education each week.

The trend was similar for middle and high school students.

A majority of respondents cited a packed academic schedule as a barrier to more time in physical education.