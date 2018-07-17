Telemedicine in N.H.

Telemedicine allows health care professionals to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients at a distance using telecommunications technology. In N.H., consulting a doctor through a video-chat has the potential to lower costs and help the state deal with the opioid crisis and rural healthcare shortages. Virtual house calls are limited with problematic broadband access in the state, but rural hospitals are using it to access specialized providers. We learn more about the state of telemedicine.

GUESTS:

Kevin Curtis - Medical Director of Connected Care at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, Associate Professor of Medicine, Geisel School of Medicine, and an emergency department physician.

Alisa Druzba - Director, New Hampshire Rural Health & Primary Care at N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.

Cathy J. Leer - a physical therapist at Family Physical Therapy Services in Bedford.

Jeanne Ryer - Director of N.H. Citizens Health Initiative at UNH's Institute for Health Policy and Practice, whose telehealth program, Project Echo, addresses maternal substance abuse.

