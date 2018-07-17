Third Dartmouth Professor Ousted After Harassment Investigation

Bill Kelley, the final of three Dartmouth College psychology professors facing allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination, has resigned.

Like his colleagues Todd Heatherton and Paul Whalen, Kelley is now permanently prohibited from campus and all college events.

The news marks the end of the Dartmouth's formal disciplinary proceedings for the three men.

Administrators, though, are still considering changes to the school’s policies around sexual harassment response, prevention, and accountability.

Heatherton, Whalen, and Kelley remain under criminal investigation by the state Attorney General’s office.

Official details of the original complaints, and the results of the college’s investigations, remain slim. That includes the nature of the allegations, how long the alleged behavior had been going on, and how long administrators knew about policy violations in the department.

Since the investigations first hit the news last fall, at least two women have publicly reported harassment by Heatherton dating back to the early 2000s.