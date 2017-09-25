Thousands of ATV Enthusiasts Pour Into Berlin For 'Camp RZR' Festival

By 33 minutes ago
  • Off-road vehicles were allowed to travel on an expanded network of state and city roads during this weekend's festival.
    Off-road vehicles were allowed to travel on an expanded network of state and city roads during this weekend's festival.
    Casey McDermott, NHPR

An estimated 12,000 ATV enthusiasts descended on Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin for the second annual “Camp RZR” festival this weekend, sponsored by off-road vehicle manufacturer Polaris. But trails weren’t the only place where the ATVs’ presence was felt.

Pull into any gas station, hotel parking lot or pizza joint near Berlin this weekend, and you’d see them. Or hear them.

The boon in ATV activity around Berlin – spurred by a combination of trail expansions, ordinance changes and marketing campaigns – has been welcome news for lots of locals. Among them: Roland Riendeau, owner of Jericho Deli and Convenience, which sits just about a mile from the Jericho State Park entrance.

“I opened this business three years ago because of ATV traffic. This was an empty building I rehabbed, it had been closed for 12 years,” Riendeau explained during a brief break in between orders Saturday afternoon. “We would love to see more events like this one. It brings a ton of people up here. We see people here from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Long Island, New York – you name it, they’re here.”

As far as he sees it, “It’s the greatest thing that ever happened to Berlin.”

New Hampshire Trails Bureau Chief Chris Gamache says the influx of off-road vehicles has been a boon for lots of local businesses, especially around festivals like the one held this weekend.

“All the motels and hotels in the area have been booked out for close to a year. Many of them for this weekend were mandating a three-night minimum, and they’re all full,” Gamache says. “Restaurants, breakfast depots, diners were all busy – all morning, all night. So it brings in a lot of money, and revenue to the state, and to local communities.”

Still, the steady vrooms of ATVs on city streets in Berlin and neighboring communities – not just during big festival weekends like this – has not been welcomed by everyone. Some longtime residents complain of noise and reckless driving, and question whether the influx of ATV tourists is compromising the quality of life for non-riders.

Even with thousands more ATVs in town than usual, New Hampshire Fish and Game reported just one serious accident at the festival. A 55-year-old Hooksett resident was injured when her ATV rolled over on a trail at the park. She was wearing a helmet at the time and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This was the second year Polaris staged its Camp RZR festival in Berlin. It’s unclear whether the festival, which rotates around to different locations across the country, will return again or set up elsewhere next year.

Tags: 
ATV
ATVs
off-road

Related Content

This Weekend: ATV Festival Comes Back To Berlin

By Aug 4, 2017
Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce

The city of Berlin will host its eighth annual ATV festival this weekend, a celebration of the sport and its importance in the local economy.

Festival-goers can take a spin on their ATVs through a mud pit at Jericho Mountain State Park, or catch live music on Main Street in Berlin.

When the Jericho ATV festival first started in 2010, it attracted a couple hundred people. Now it draws around 6,000.

Here Are Some New N.H. Laws Taking Effect On January 1st

By Dec 28, 2016
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

The New Year will bring plenty of new rules and regulations to New Hampshire, covering everything from police body cameras to the use of laser pointers. Here's a look at some of the bills that will officially be law as of January 1st:

In The North Country, Another Town Considers Trying To Attract ATV Tourists

By Chris Jensen Mar 7, 2016
Chris Jensen for NHPR

The Ride the Wilds ATV network covers about 1,000 miles in the North Country and now a new ATV group in Jefferson is looking at getting in on the economic action.

At a meeting last week, members of the Jefferson ATV club said a link to Ride the Wilds might draw tourists to local businesses.

But club president Roy Parkhurst said the first step was seeing how residents feel about the prospect.

“It is a proposal. There is nothing written in stone here. You people are going to decide whether we have trails in the town,” he said.

More All-Terrain Riders Means Officers' Resources Challenged

By Sep 26, 2016

 

More riders on all-terrain vehicles are being seen on New Hampshire trails — and now, on some local and state roads — and the Fish and Game Department's 42 conservation officers are feeling stretched.

In recent years, towns in Coos, Grafton, Sullivan counties and elsewhere have been allowed to open up their roads to the vehicles, beyond the state's 1,200 miles of riding trails.