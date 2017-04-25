Top Stories: Mexico's Border Wall Concerns; Tariff On Canadian Lumber

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Worsen Flooding.

-- Trump Administration To Impose 20 Percent Tariff On Canadian Lumber.

-- Senate Confirms Ex-Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue As Agriculture Secretary.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: Trump To Seek Corporate Tax Rate Of 15%. (New York Times)

Trump to Deliver Keynote Remarks At Holocaust Museum Today. (The Hill)

Cyber Security Firm Alleges Russia Tries To Hack French Presidential Candidate Site. (AP)

Australia, New Zealand Remember Gallipoli Landings In WW1. (Reuters)

Bomb In Pakistan Kills Several Minibus Passengers. (BBC)

Writers' Guild Authorizes Strike In Studio Contract Talks. (Los Angeles Times)

Passengers In Phoenix Can Start Trying Self-Driving Cars. (Bloomberg)

