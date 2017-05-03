Top Stories: Texas Officer Fired In Teen's Shooting; NATO Convoy Bombed

Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- ISIS Claims Responsibility For Bombing In Kabul That Kills 8 Afghans.
-- Police Chief Fires Officer Who Shot And Killed Black Texas Teenager.
-- Gay Couple's Lawsuit Against Kentucky Clerk Is Back On After Appeals Court Ruling.
And here are more early headlines:
Trump Welcomes Palestinian Leader Abbas To White House. (New York Times)
North Korea Say It's Holding American, Alleges Hostile Acts. (Independent)
2 Chicago Police Officers Wounded, Manhunt Underway. (Chicago Sun-Times)
S.C. Congressional Primary: GOP Needs Runoff, Democrat Wins. (The Hill)
Argentina, Brazil Say Venezuelan Constitution Plan A Coup. (Guardian)
More Flooding In Central U.S.; Storms Expected In South. (Weather.gov)
Historic Boston Tea Party House Closed For Repairs. (AP)