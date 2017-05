Top Stories: U.S. Will Arm Kurdish Rebels; Census Bureau Chief Quitting

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Census Bureau Director Resigns As Agency Faces Funding Debate.

-- ESPN Troubles Cloud Disney Earnings; Apple Surpasses $800 Billion Mark.

-- U.S. To Arm Kurdish Fighters In Syria Despite Turkey's Objection.

-- DeVos Commencement Speech Draws Protests.

And here are more early headlines:

South Korea's New President Vows Quick Work On North Korea. (Reuters)

Tillerson Meeting Russian Foreign Minister In Washington. (VOA)

Confinement Ends Today for Ex-Massey Energy CEO. (West Virginia Metro News)

Venezuela's Infant Mortality, Other Deaths Climb. (Wall Street Journal)

Niece Of France's Marine Le Pen Quitting Politics. (BBC)

Renowned Sydney Opera House To Be Renovated. (AFP)