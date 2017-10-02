Transgender Teen Says He was Kicked out of Christian School

By 13 minutes ago

Tri-City Christian Academy in Somersworth, NH

A student claims the private, Christian school he's attended since kindergarten has told him he's no longer welcome because of his gender identity.

Seacoast Media Group reports  that Stiles Zuschlag transferred to a Maine public high school for his senior year after he was told he was no longer welcome at New Hampshire's Tri-City Christian Academy. Zuschlag, a transgender teen, said he was told he should consider homeschooling or counseling.

Tri-City Christian Academy administrator Paul Edgar declined to speak about Zuschlag's case citing privacy issues.

New Hampshire Department of Education spokeswoman Lori Kincaid said Tri-City Christian Academy doesn't receive federal funds through the state office.

New Hampshire education attorney Andru Volinsky said a religious school can legally ask a student to leave regardless of whether it receives federal funding.

Tags: 
Transgender
transgender rights

Related Content

Gender Transition More Complicated When I.D. Documents Are From Multiple States

By Sep 1, 2017
Britta Greene / NHPR

Tony Strat stands in the grass outside his screen-printing studio in the Upper Valley, washing the ink off of used screens with a hose. Even though he’s scrubbed the screens down, shadows of  designs he’s printed are still visible. “Gender is a social construct,” one of them reads.

Strat, 26, is an artist, entrepreneur and athlete. He’s worked in finance and started his own skateboarding company. He's also transgender. He started his transition process last year.

Gov. Sununu Opposes Trump on Transgender Military Ban

By Jul 27, 2017
Jason Moon for NHPR

Governor Chris Sununu says he disagrees with President Donald Trump’s decision to ban transgender people from serving in the armed forces. In an interview Thursday afternoon, Sununu said anyone who is physically and mentally fit should be able to serve in the U.S. military.

N.H. Reacts To Trump Reinstating Transgender Military Ban

By Jul 27, 2017
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

There was no shortage of reaction – much of it critical – in New Hampshire to President Trump’s announcement via Twitter Wednesday morning that transgender people would no longer be able to serve in the U.S. military.

The announcement reserves a decision made by the Obama administration last year. Trump administration officials couldn’t say Wednesday afternoon whether this means transgender people currently serving would be forced out.