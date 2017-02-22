UNH To Offer Free Tuition to Some In-State Students

By 7 minutes ago

Credit Brainlesssteel via Flickr CC

The University of New Hampshire has announced a new scholarship program that will allow some in-state students to attend the university tuition-free.

Beginning next fall, UNH will offer free tuition to New Hampshire students who qualify for federal Pell Grants. The scholarships will go to around 285 incoming freshman and will cost the University roughly $300,000.

The announcement comes as lawmakers in Concord debate how much state support the University system should receive in the next budget.

UNH President Mark Huddleston says he hopes this program will give lawmakers an indication of what the university could do if their request for additional state funding is met.

“We would look forward to partnership with the state so that we could expand this even further.”

Governor Chris Sununu’s budget proposal included no increase in funding for the state university system.

Tags: 
UNH
2017 NH Budget
College Tuition

Related Content

A Conversation With Governor Chris Sununu

By The Exchange Feb 13, 2017
Allegra Boverman; NHPR

We sit down with Governor Chris Sununu. The new governor delivered his first budget on Thursday, boosting spending in many areas. We'll talk about that -- and about the Governor's plans for workforce development, reducing energy costs, and Medicaid expansion. We'll also get his take on President Trump's recent claims of widespread voter fraud in New Hampshire. 


University Officials Express 'Deep Disappointment' In Gov. Sununu's Budget Plan

By Feb 10, 2017
CREDIT MIKE ROSS, UNH

Officials with the state University System are registering their disappointment with Governor Chris Sununu’s proposal not to increase state funding for New Hampshire’s public universities.

The University System of New Hampshire requested an increase of about 12 million dollars over the next two fiscal years. They said the increase would allow them to keep tuition flat for in-state students.