UNH Police Investigate Swastika Drawings Found On Campus

Police at the University of New Hampshire are investigating swastika drawings found in a student dormitory.

The images were discovered Friday in a stairwell at Stoke Hall, the largest dorm on the Durham campus.

The discovery followed a Thursday night forum in which dozens of UNH students urged administrators to do more to combat racism.

In a statement headlined "Another Incident: This Must Stop" UNH President Mark Huddleston and Provost Nancy Targett said they condemned "all acts and behavior of hate and bias."

Fosters Daily Democrat reported a photo of the drawings posted on social media shows at least nine swastikas drawn in black marker on a white wall.

The academic year at UNH has finished.

University spokeswoman Erika Mantz says the images have been removed.