UNH Police Investigate Swastika Drawings Found On Campus

By 26 minutes ago

 

Credit Brainlesssteel via Flickr CC

Police at the University of New Hampshire are investigating swastika drawings found in a student dormitory.

The images were discovered Friday in a stairwell at Stoke Hall, the largest dorm on the Durham campus.

The discovery followed a Thursday night forum in which dozens of UNH students urged administrators to do more to combat racism.

In a statement headlined "Another Incident: This Must Stop" UNH President Mark Huddleston and Provost Nancy Targett said they condemned "all acts and behavior of hate and bias."

Fosters Daily Democrat reported a photo of the drawings posted on social media shows at least nine swastikas drawn in black marker on a white wall.

The academic year at UNH has finished.

University spokeswoman Erika Mantz says the images have been removed.

Tags: 
Racism
UNH

Related Content

Manchester Vigil Planned, After Racially-Charged Signs Found Outside Two Schools

By Jan 23, 2017
Facebook

  A community vigil is planned for Tuesday, after Manchester school officials say racially-charged signs were found posted outside two of the city's schools last week.

Manchester Superintendent Bolgen Vargas sent a letter home to parents last week, informing them of the first sign discovered on a fence outside the Middle School at Parkside Wednesday. The sign referenced the "White Genocide Project" and read, "Diversity is a codeword for white genocide."

In the letter, Vargas said the sign was removed immediately and the incident is under investigation.