UNH Poll: New Hampshire Divided on Trump's Performance

A new poll from the University of New Hampshire shows Granite Staters are split in their opinion of President Donald Trump’s performance in office so far.

Less than a month into Donald Trump’s presidency, 48 percent of New Hampshire residents disapprove of the job he’s doing, while 43 percent say they approve of his performance.

That’s according to the Granite State Poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.

The numbers stand in stark contrast to approval ratings for previous presidents this early in their first terms.

President Trump’s favorability rating among New Hampshire Republicans however, has increased to 79 percent from 58 percent just before the election.

Meanwhile, just 4 percent of New Hampshire Democrats say they have a favorable view of the president.