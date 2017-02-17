UNH Poll: There's Strong Public Support for Environmental Protections in New Hampshire

A new poll from the University of New Hampshire shows strong support in the state for environmental protections.

Nearly three quarters of New Hampshire residents say environmental protection rules should either be left as they are or strengthened.

That’s according to research from the UNH Carsey School of Public Policy.

The survey found support for the protections is strongest among self-identified liberal respondents. But almost 60 percent of Republicans also said protections should be maintained or strengthened. For those who identify as members of the Tea Party, that number drops to 33 percent.

The research comes as President Donald Trump’s pick to head the federal Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, is facing opposition from within the EPA.

Pruitt, the attorney general of Oklahoma, has sued the EPA more than a dozen times to block environmental regulations.

During the campaign, Trump vowed to eliminate the EPA.