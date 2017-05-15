UNH President Huddleston Vows to Fight Discrimination on Campus

UNH President Mark Huddleston addressed a growing string of racially charged incidents at the school’s Durham campus in recent weeks.

In a statement addressed to the UNH community Sunday night, Huddleston says the university will fight racism and discrimination with "all means available to us."

The statement comes on the heels of a string of racially charged incidents on campus, including graffitied swastikas found in a student dorm.

A campus forum held Thursday night to address the school’s racial climate lasted more than three hours, with many students calling on university officials to do more.

But even in the days since that forum, racist language has again appeared on campus according to social media posts.

Meanwhile, the student senate expelled a member of the organization over the weekend over a social media post others described as racist and culturally appropriating.