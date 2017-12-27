U.S. Senate Town Hall - Live from NHPR's Studio D

For the first time, New Hampshire’s U.S. Senators will appear together at New Hampshire Public Radio for a special live edition of The Exchange. The event is free and open to the public.

On Monday, January 8, Senators Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen will be in conversation with host Laura Knoy to discuss pressing issues and concerns facing the Granite State, and impacting constituents. The economy, health care, public safety, the opioid crisis, and recent legislative activity in Washington are all ripe for discussion.

Attendees will be able to submit questions for Sens. Hassan and Shaheen at the door, or online through social media prior to the event (Twitter: @NHPRExchange or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nhprexchange)

Members of the public can also e-mail their questions/comments to: exchange@nhpr.org.

Join NHPR for this special event, free and open to the public, or follow NHPR on social media for updates.

EVENT DETAILS:

DATE: Monday, January 8, 2018

LOCATION: New Hampshire Public Radio

2 Pillsbury Street, 6th floor

Concord, NH 03301

TIME:

8:15 a.m. – Doors open

8:45 a.m. – Cutoff for attendance; audience must be seated by that time.

9 a.m. – 10 a.m. – The Exchange live in Studio D.

[NOTE: The program will air live at 9 a.m. on NHPR, and will be re-broadcast again the evening of January 8 at 7 p.m. Listeners can also stream the conversation from NHPR.org, or follow on Facebook Live.]

REGISTRATION:

The event is free, but registration is required. Please register online at:

www.nhpr.org/events