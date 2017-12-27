Veterans' Input Sought on Future of Manchester VA

  • One of several options for the future of the Manchester VA drawn up by Ernest Bland Associates and presented to the VA New Hampshire VISION 2025 Task Force.
The Department of Veterans Affairs is asking military veterans from New Hampshire to provide feedback on the future of VA healthcare in the state.

The survey asks veterans about how they would prefer to receive VA services. It also asks about the impact of combining existing VA clinics in Somersworth and Portsmouth into a larger clinic in Dover.

The survey also looks at options for the Manchester VA. That facility has come under scrutiny since a dozen whistleblowers came forward last summer with allegations of mismanagement.

A task force looking at a future of the Manchester VA has been considering a variety of options for rebuilding the nearly 70-year-old facility. Those range from a new full-service hospital to a "bare bones" revamp of the existing facility.

Veterans have until January 25th to complete the survey. 

Related Content

Manchester VA Partners with Frisbie Memorial Hospital for Certain Procedures

By Dec 15, 2017
The Manchester VA has partnered with Rochester's Frisbie Memorial Hospital to provide gastrointestinal procedures to veterans on New Hampshire's seacoast.

Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter made the announcement Thursday, calling it an important step toward making sure veterans can get the care they need locally.

Appointments will still be handled through the Manchester VA.

Controversial Official to Step Away from Manchester VA Task Force

By Dec 18, 2017
A group studying the future of healthcare for New Hampshire's veterans meets Monday, and one key figure will not attend.

Dr. Michael Mayo-Smith, director of the New England VA system, is voluntarily stepping away from the task force.

This comes months after he was removed as its co-chair. He's been an informal advisor since then.

North Country Veteran's Death Raises Questions About Hospital Oversight

By Mar 2, 2017
Nearly five years ago, a veteran in New Hampshire’s North Country died while waiting for an appointment through the VA Medical Center in White River Junction, Vermont. The hospital says “no significant delay” contributed to his death, but the man’s widow disagrees, and questions remain about the process the hospital used to hold itself accountable.

Small Argument at VA Meeting Highlights Big Rift Between Whistleblowers, Leadership

By Dec 1, 2017
The task force looking at the future of VA health care for New Hampshire veterans wrapped up two days of meetings Thursday. For the most part, these meetings are calm deliberations. Task force members listen to presentations, ask questions, and discuss VA issues.

But a heated exchange at yesterday's meeting highlights the simmering tensions between VA whistleblowers, who went public with their concerns, and VA leadership.

For Some Former Service Members, 'Ask The Question' Campaign Redefines 'Veteran'

By Mar 13, 2017
It's a deceptively simple question: "Have you or a family member ever served in the military?" The state launched a program two years ago to get doctors, police officers, educators, and others to ask that question.

The aim was to identify people who qualify for veterans benefits. The results have been, for many people, surprising.

Regional VA Director Takes Heat at Congressional Hearing in N.H.

By Sep 18, 2017
Lawmakers questioned officials from the Department of Veterans Affairs and a VA whistleblower today at a congressional hearing in Pembroke.

Convened by Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster of New Hampshire and Republican Rep. Jack Bergman of Michigan, the field hearing was an attempt to understand the allegations of leadership failure behind the mismanagement of patient care at the Manchester VA.

Manchester VA Whistleblowers To Hear From Veterans At Town Hall Meeting

By Jul 31, 2017
Manchester VA Medical Center staffers who have alleged substandard care and conditions at New Hampshire's only veterans hospital are holding a town hall meeting to discuss the situation.

The event for veterans and others is being held at the American Legion Sweeney Post in Manchester on Monday afternoon, five days after VA officials held a similar meeting.