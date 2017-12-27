Veterans' Input Sought on Future of Manchester VA

The Department of Veterans Affairs is asking military veterans from New Hampshire to provide feedback on the future of VA healthcare in the state.

The survey asks veterans about how they would prefer to receive VA services. It also asks about the impact of combining existing VA clinics in Somersworth and Portsmouth into a larger clinic in Dover.

The survey also looks at options for the Manchester VA. That facility has come under scrutiny since a dozen whistleblowers came forward last summer with allegations of mismanagement.

A task force looking at a future of the Manchester VA has been considering a variety of options for rebuilding the nearly 70-year-old facility. Those range from a new full-service hospital to a "bare bones" revamp of the existing facility.

Veterans have until January 25th to complete the survey.