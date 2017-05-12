Veterans Raise Healthcare Concerns with Sen. Shaheen

Healthcare professionals on Friday expressed concerns to Senator Jeanne Shaheen that healthcare reform will hurt New Hampshire's veterans.

The panel of experts and veterans said the American Health Care Act would weaken support veterans receive for physical disabilities, PTSD, and substance abuse treatment. Cutting funds now will only lead to costlier treatments down the road, panelists worried.

In light of these concerns, Shaheen said Congress shouldn’t try to repeal the Affordable Care Act, but fix the parts that aren’t working.

“That’s what we need to do, we should not throw it all out and try and start all over in a way that means we have millions of people who lose their health care, we have millions of people who are paying more."

While the people who will pay less, Shaheen said, will be those at the top.

The American Health Care Act, a replacement to the Affordable Care Act, passed in the House last week. The bill is headed to the Senate, where it's already met bipartisan criticism.