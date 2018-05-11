A Video Game Odyssey: Pinball, Pong, & The True King of Kong

California may be home to some of the video game industry's biggest players, but Ralph Baer, considered by many to be "the Father of Video Games," developed the first game console in good ol' New Hampshire. Today on the show, vignettes from the past, present, and future of gaming in the Granite State.
- New Hampshire Firsts: Ralph Baer & The Magnavox Odyssey.
- The True King of Kong: A conversation with NH resident and DK World Record Holder Robbie Lakeman. Learn more about high-level DK theory by reading this AMAZINGLY DETAILED blog.
- Doom vs Myst: A conversation about gaming, gender, and technology with Mary Flanagan, Sherman Fairchild Distinguished Professor in Digital Humanities at Dartmouth College.
- The Pinball Wizard: A tour of My Arcade Repair in Pelham, New Hampshire.
- Game School: SNHU professors Ed Brillant and David Carrigg offer a primer on the two sides of game education coin.