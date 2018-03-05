Related Program: 
Warmer Winters Negatively Impact Tourism and Forest Health

By The Exchange

In recent years, unreliable snow cover and wild temperature swings have caused headaches for our winter recreation industry, and all those who love to ski, ice-fish, or snowmobile.  But the impacts go beyond disappointment: there are animal and forest health affects as well, including the beloved Sugar maple. 

GUESTS:

  • Elizabeth Burakowski - Research Assistant Professor at the Institute for the Study of Earth, Oceans, and Space at UNH. 
  • Jessyca Keeler - Executive Director at Ski New Hampshire, a statewide association that represents the 33 alpine and cross country ski areas in the state. 
  • Steven Roberge - Natural resources field specialist at the UNH Cooperative Extension. 

Related reading:

"UNH Climate Research: Less Snow Hurts Economies & Environment," by Annie Ropeik for NHPR. 

"The Economic Contributions of Winter Sports in a Changing Climate," from Protect Our Winters. 

"UNH Research Finds Warmer, Snow-Free Winters May Increase Carbon Dioxide Losses in Forests, Gains on Farms," from UNH.

