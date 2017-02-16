Warning: Dangerous Avalanche Conditions on Mount Washington

By 39 minutes ago

Skiers filmed this avalanche in Tuckerman Ravine in May, 2015

The Mount Washington Avalanche Center issued a serious warning for Tuckerman and Huntington Ravines Thursday morning.

Intrepid winter hikers and skiers are cautioned against braving the terrain, most of which has a high avalanche danger through the day. Eight inches of new snow fell overnight, increasing the likelihood of both natural and human-triggered avalanches.  As wind speeds increase over the course of the day, large avalanches in many areas are likely.

The Avalanche Center describes the current White Mountain avalanche terrain as having "near epic proportions." Thursday's snow adds to the twenty-plus inches deposited by the nor'easter earlier in the week. The extra snow, combined with high winds, means that both dry loose and wind slab avalanches are likely to occur. Wind slab avalanches are dense, often localized, and considered especially dangerous.

Credit mountwashingtonavalanchecenter.org

Little Headwall at Tuckerman Ravine is the only part of this terrain without a high danger of avalanche. It has been rated moderate, and the Avalanche Center recommends that any travelers in this area evaluate the snow carefully. Even with a moderate advisory, human-triggered avalanches are considered possible. 

Tags: 
avalanche
snow storm
White Mountains
Tuckerman Ravine
Huntington Ravine
downhill skiing
skiing
hikers

Related Content

'Considerable Danger' For Avalanches Around Mount Washington Amid Winter Storm

By Dec 29, 2016
mountwashingtonavalanchecenter.org

The Mount Washington Avalanche Center says there will be “considerable danger” for avalanches in the areas around the mountain as today’s winter storm moves in.

"Avalanche danger will rapidly increase through the afternoon and evening hours," the advisory reads. "Travel in avalanche terrain near and after dark is not recommended."

Ill-Prepared for Tuckerman: Skiers Caught in Avalanche Part of Growing Trend

By Jan 19, 2016

 This weekend, two Canadians in Tuckerman Ravine triggered an avalanche, which swept them and two others 500 feet down to the bottom of the bowl. None of those affected suffered serious injuries, but it highlights a growing trend in the White Mountains: more skiers getting themselves into avalanche terrain earlier in the year.