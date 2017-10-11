Related Program: 
Watch Out, Kale: Why Seaweed Is The New Superfood

The Gulf of Maine is home to some of the world’s most beautiful and versatile seaweeds, also known as sea vegetables, ocean herbs, or marine macroalgae.  We discuss what's fueling the increasing demand for this latest superfood; it's turning up in some surprising places - from sophisticated restaurants to craft breweries.  We learn the basics of foraging for seaweeds for use in home cooking, as well as efforts to develop a market for sustainably farmed seaweeds.

GUESTS: 

  • Gabriela Bradt - Commercial Fisheries Specialist, New Hampshire Sea Grant.
  • Michael Chambers - Marine Aquaculture Specialist with the UNH School of Marine Science and Ocean Engineering.
  • Matt Gallagher - Head Brewer at Portsmouth Brewery - he created "Selkie" beer using sugar kelp in conjunction with the UNH Aquaculture program.
  • Evan Hennessey - Owner and chef at Stages at One Washington restaurant in Dover, where he regularly forages for wild edibles.

This article  will help with the basics of nori, konbu. wakame, and dulse - recipes, too!

Get some insight into foraging for seaweed with this video: 

Curious about Selkie, the Portsmouth Brewery's seaweed beer? Watch this video:

In all, the state will receive more than $2 million in funds. The rest of the money is still to be distributed and used at the state's discretion.