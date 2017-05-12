Weekend Events For Curious Adventurers Across N.H.

It’s a weekend of unusual events in New Hampshire.

If you’re into strange crafts and unconventional art, you might head to Newmarket for Saturday from 11 to five. That’s when the Wrong Brain Spring Bizarre is taking place.

If sheep and wool is your jam, consider the Deerfield fair grounds Saturday and Sunday. It’s the 41st annual Sheep and wool Festival. There will be competitions and costumes.

Looking for something musical? New Hampshire Booking has nearly 50 bands from across New England playing Saturday and Sunday in Manchester.

Or perhaps you’d rather go on group run / scavenger hunt / Mill City history tour? Aaron Monier of Runner’s Alley explains “once you have snapped a picture of all the scavenger hunt places you hurry on back to the store and the first team back wins.”

That one is Saturday morning. Still, if running’s not your style, there three comic and game stores are teaming up to put on a full day of competition called Triple Con this weekend, also in Manchester.