This Weekend in N.H.: Three Days of Dancing at UNH

For 30 years, folks from all over New England have been celebrating traditional music and dance at the Ralph Page Dance Legacy Weekend.

Page, known as the “Dean of American Folk Dancing,” was born in Munsonville, N.H., in 1903. He had a 54-year career as a professional caller and dance teacher and became an internationally recognized authority on New England folk dancing and its traditions.

The annual Ralph Page Dance Legacy Weekend will take place at the University of New Hampshire on January 13th through 15th. Callers and musicians from New England and other parts of the country will host sessions for people of all ages and abilities. Attendees can register for the entire weekend, or pick and choose among ten different dance sessions and several instructive workshops. Featured callers and dance leaders include Dudley Laufman, David Millstone, Mary Wesley and Mary Des Rosiers. Music will be provided by Liz and Dan Faiella, Calliope, Jump Start and Sugar River String Band, among others.

The Ralph Page Dance Legacy Weekend is sponsored by the Ralph Page Memorial Committee of the New England Folk Festival Association (NEFFA), and the Milne Special Collections at the University of New Hampshire Library.