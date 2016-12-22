Related Programs: 
The Exchange
Weekly N.H. News Roundup: December 23, 2016

By The Exchange 6 hours ago
It’s our year-end review of the top 2016 news stories in New Hampshire, from politics to precipitation. It was a year in which PFOA. became a household term in many communities, the First In the Nation presidential primary seemed to last forever, and fentanyl made its mark, causing a steep increase in overdose deaths.  We'll also discuss this week's alarming report on the state's child protective services agency.

GUESTS:

  • Dan Barrick - NHPR News Director  
  • Meg Heckman - journalism lecturer at UNH, and former reporter for The Concord Monitor and other publications.
  • Trent Spiner – executive editor for the Union Leader and New Hampshire Sunday News.
