Weekly N.H. News Roundup: February 24, 2017

Governor Sununu signs his first bill into law; it makes New Hampshire the 11th state to allow gun owners to carry concealed without a permit.  A bill  to extend civil rights protections to people who are transgender wins the backing of a house committee.  And former St. Paul's student Owen Labrie is back in court seeking a new trial.

  • Allie Morris - reporter for the Concord Monitor
  • Dean Spiliotes - civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU and author of the website NH Political Capital
  • Paul Steinhauser - NH1 News Political Director

 

