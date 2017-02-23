Weekly N.H. News Roundup: February 24, 2017

Governor Sununu signs his first bill into law; it makes New Hampshire the 11th state to allow gun owners to carry concealed without a permit. A bill to extend civil rights protections to people who are transgender wins the backing of a house committee. And former St. Paul's student Owen Labrie is back in court seeking a new trial.
GUESTS:
- Allie Morris - reporter for the Concord Monitor
- Dean Spiliotes - civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU and author of the website NH Political Capital
- Paul Steinhauser - NH1 News Political Director