Weekly N.H. News Roundup: January 20, 2017

Governor Sununu picks a former rival to head the education department, and orders restrictions on state hiring. First District Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter will not attend Donald Trump's inauguration, going to a religious service instead. And new numbers show the state's unemployment rate at just 2.6 percent.
GUESTS:
- Dave Solomon - Political reporter for the Union Leader.
- Casey McDermott - Digital reporter for NHPR.
- Dean Spiliotes - Civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU and author of the website NH Political Capital.