Weekly N.H. News Roundup: January 20, 2017

By The Exchange 44 minutes ago
Governor Sununu picks a former rival to head the education department, and orders restrictions on state hiring.  First District Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter will not attend Donald Trump's inauguration, going to a religious service instead. And new numbers show the state's unemployment rate at just 2.6 percent. 

GUESTS:

  • Dave Solomon - Political reporter for the Union Leader.
  • Casey McDermott - Digital reporter for NHPR.
  • Dean Spiliotes - Civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU and author of the website NH Political Capital.
