Related Programs: 
The Exchange
Weekly N.H. News Roundup

Weekly N.H. News Roundup: May 12, 2017

By The Exchange 3 minutes ago

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price visits New Hampshire to hear from families impacted by the state’s opioid crisis; meanwhile the state's senate delegation says the republican healthcare overhaul would act as a  “wrecking ball” to the state's efforts to combat opioids.  And legislative hearings into online postings by two state reps become contentious.  

GUESTS: 

  • Casey McDermott - digital reporter for NHPR
  • Allie Morris - reporter for the Concord Monitor
  • Dean Spiliotes - civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU and author of the website NH Political Capital

Watch the video stream:

Tags: 
Weekly NH News Roundup
Department of Health and Human Services
Opioids
AHCA

Related Content

In N.H., Price Says Trump Is 'All In' On Solving The Opioid Epidemic

By 16 hours ago
Todd Bookman/NHPR

After visiting Michigan and West Virginia, Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price swung through Concord and Manchester Wednesday on a ‘listening tour’ regarding the opioid epidemic. Price spent about an hour at the State House meeting in private with treatment providers, families affected by opioid misuse and first responders.

New Hampshire State Lawmaker Accused Of Online Misogyny Faces Expulsion

By Josh Rogers 3 hours ago

The New Hampshire state legislature is deciding whether to discipline one of its members for his role in setting up a misogynistic online forum.

Democratic State Lawmaker Defends Tweets At Heated Hearing

By 10 hours ago
josh rogers/nhpr

Dover State Rep. Sherry Frost told a committee reviewing controversial comments she made on social media her that "emotions sometimes get the better of me." But the Democrat also argued her occasionally profane statements on social media are driven by a commitment to people who are marginalized.