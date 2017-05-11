Weekly N.H. News Roundup: May 12, 2017

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price visits New Hampshire to hear from families impacted by the state’s opioid crisis; meanwhile the state's senate delegation says the republican healthcare overhaul would act as a “wrecking ball” to the state's efforts to combat opioids. And legislative hearings into online postings by two state reps become contentious.

GUESTS:

Casey McDermott - digital reporter for NHPR

- digital reporter for NHPR Allie Morris - reporter for the Concord Monitor

- reporter for the Concord Monitor Dean Spiliotes - civic scholar in the School of Arts and Sciences at SNHU and author of the website NH Political Capital

Watch the video stream: