What Does It Mean to Have Carfentanil in New Hampshire?

On Tuesday, public health officials confirmed the first cases of overdose deaths from carfentanil in New Hampshire. Carfentanil is a synthetic opiod and much more potent than the painkiller fentanyl. It can be mixed with heroin with deadly results. It can also be absorbed through the skin or accidentally inhaled, posing a risk to first responders and health workers. Tim Pifer is Forensic Lab director with the New Hampshire State Police. He explains how it got here and what it means to now have carfentanil in the state.